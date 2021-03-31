Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.07% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 0.07%, while the index lost 0.03%, and the index gained 0.89%.

The best performers of the session on the were RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.77% or 0.900 points to trade at 33.405 at the close. Meanwhile, E.ON SE (DE:) added 1.70% or 0.166 points to end at 9.924 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.65% or 0.588 points to 36.138 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.57% or 1.130 points to trade at 70.840 at the close. Covestro AG (DE:) declined 1.48% or 0.860 points to end at 57.340 and Allianz SE VNA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.12% or 2.45 points to 217.10.

The top performers on the MDAX were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which rose 4.09% to 63.60, Aixtron SE (DE:) which was up 2.70% to settle at 19.390 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which gained 2.22% to close at 36.43.

The worst performers were Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.02% to 49.140 in late trade, Rational AG (DE:) which lost 3.21% to settle at 662.50 and Metro Wholesale & Food Specialist AG (DE:) which was down 2.49% to 9.0100 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 2.70% to 19.390, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 2.22% to settle at 36.43 and United Internet AG NA (DE:) which gained 1.94% to close at 34.200.

The worst performers were Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.02% to 49.140 in late trade, New Work SE (DE:) which lost 1.77% to settle at 221.50 and LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was down 1.65% to 23.850 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 346 to 336 and 71 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 0.42% to 19.07.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 1.44% or 24.25 to $1710.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.55% or 0.33 to hit $60.88 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.26% or 0.17 to trade at $64.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.31% to 1.1750, while EUR/GBP fell 0.16% to 0.8510.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.27% at 93.067.