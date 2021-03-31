German jobless falls by 8,000 in March By Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment fell in March, data showed on Wednesday, as lockdown measures to curb the coronavirus Europe’s biggest economy had a limited effect on the labour market.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 8,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.745 million.

Germany is struggling to control a third wave of the pandemic and has been in lockdown since November although some measures were eased in early March with schools and hairdressers re-opening.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged from the previous month at 6.0%.

