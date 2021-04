Francisco Lindor isn’t looking for big money. He’s looking for crazy money.

The Mets have made a 10-year, $325 million contract offer to Lindor. The shortstop, whom they acquired in an offseason trade with Cleveland, wanted an extension to be done by Opening Day.

Just ahead of Thursday’s Opening Day, ESPN’s Jeff Passan said there was no progress on contract talks between Lindor and the Mets. Why? According to Passan, Lindor believes he is worth a 12-year contract for $375 million.