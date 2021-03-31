Francis Wark found not guilty of murdering Hayley Dodd

A convicted rapist has been found not guilty of murdering missing West Australian teenager Hayley Dodd, but guilty of manslaughter after a second trial.

Gasps filled the courtroom when he was instead found guilty of manslaughter.

Ms Dodd was last seen alive hitchhiking along a remote red dirt road near a property owned by Wark near the rural area of Badgingarra, in the Wheatbelt region, on July 29, 1999.

Her body was never found.

Some of Ms Dodd’s family members left the court room in tears when the decision was handed down.