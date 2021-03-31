France’s Capgemini ups mid-term margin targets on global tech expansion By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Cap Gemini is seen at the entrance of the company headquarters in Paris
(Reuters) – French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini raised its mid-term margin targets on Wednesday, citing the rapidly expanding use of cloud solutions and artificial intelligence across industries.
In a statement released ahead of its capital markets day later on Wednesday, the Paris-based group said it expects an operating margin of 14% by 2025 compared to the guidance for a range of 12.5%-13.0% it first announced in 2015 and reiterated over the years.
The company’s revenue should increase by an average of 7%-9% each year until 2025, it said.
