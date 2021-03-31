Focus on NFTs and interoperability pushes Icon (ICX), Ark and Axie Infinity higher By Cointelegraph

Focus on NFTs and interoperability pushes Icon (ICX), Ark and Axie Infinity higher
High levels of excitement continue to surround all things nonfungible token (NFT)-related as nonfungible art, collectibles and new business models built on the nascent sector attract a diverse array of investors.
In addition to the development of lucrative secondary markets for NFT listings and sales, crypto projects that are focused on NFTs, decentralized finance (DeFi) and cross-chain interoperability have also seen their native tokens rally significantly.
