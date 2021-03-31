Extension talks between Mets, Lindor reportedly stalled

It appears the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor might not be able to agree to an extension before the star shortstop’s Opening Day deadline.

According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, the two sides have been unable to agree to terms after continued discussions and no more negotiations are expected on Wednesday. The Mets open the season on Thursday against the Washington Nationals.

The Mets reportedly offered Lindor a 10-year, $325-million contract over the weekend and his camp countered with $385 million over 12 years. Those numbers came after Lindor had dinner with Mets owner Steve Cohen on Saturday night.

After being traded to New York by the Cleveland Indians, Lindor said he would not partake in contract discussions during the regular season, so this latest development means the 27-year-old could be done with the Mets after just one season.

Lindor will become a free agent at the end of the 2021 campaign and could join a loaded free-agent shortstop class that includes Marcus Semien, Trevor Story, Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez and Andrelton Simmons.