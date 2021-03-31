European stocks near record high; Deliveroo tumbles in debut By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) – European stocks held steady on Wednesday, trading marginally below all-time highs, while investors maintained a cautious stance after food delivery company Deliveroo’s lacklustre London debut and a slew of corporate earnings.

The pan-European index inched up 0.1% by 0817 GMT, on course to end March with a 6.5% rise and the first quarter with an 8.1% gain.

Shares in Deliveroo opened well below the price of their initial public offering, and fell as much as 30% to 275 pence. The company priced its initial public offering at 390 pence per share, valuing the company at 7.6 billion pounds ($10.5 billion).

Continental peers Just Eat Takeaway and Delivery Hero fell 2.7% and 1.9%, respectively.

H&M slipped 1.2% after the Swedish retailer reported a quarterly loss and said it would not propose a dividend at its annual general meeting.

Credit Suisse (SIX:) extended losses for a third day on worries its losses linked to the downfall of Archegos Capital, which defaulted on margin calls earlier this week.

French business IT services provider Capgemini rose 1.9% after it raised its medium-term margin targets.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR