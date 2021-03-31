EOS Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $4.7718 by 16:22 (20:22 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 26.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $4.5142B, or 0.23% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.0675 to $4.7732 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 12.66%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.1040B or 2.05% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5337 to $4.7738 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 79.23% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,652.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.65% on the day.

was trading at $1,910.35 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.87%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,098.4523B or 55.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $220.3728B or 11.17% of the total cryptocurrency market value.