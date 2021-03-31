Enjin secures $18.9M funding for Polkadot-based NFT blockchain By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Crypto exchange platform Crypto.com has reportedly led an $18.9 million private funding round for Enjin’s new NFT blockchain platform.

Enjin announced the news on Wednesday with DFG Group, BlockTower and Arrington Capital among other investors in the private sale.