Drew Barrymore Now Has A Magazine and It Sounds Great

My summer reading list just got a whole lot better.

ICYMI, Drew Barrymore just announced that she’s launching her own lifestyle magazine, DREW.


The first issue launches at Walmart on June 14th, then nationwide on June 21st, which also happens to be the first day of summer.

With an acting career that’s lasted literally 40 years, Barrymore has quite a few iconic titles under her belt, including E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Ever After and 50 First Dates.


These days, though, Drew is reigning over the daytime television space with The Drew Barrymore Show (which was just renewed for season 2 by the way).


Her show is dedicated to sharing the beauty and goodness found in life, and it looks like the magazine looks will be the same.


“DREW is a quarterly feel-good publication devoted to beauty, love, and fun,” its website says. “From life and style to travel and food, we seek out the personalities, places, products, and ideas that shine.”

It sounds like DREW is going to bring a whole lot of sunshine into my summer, and I cannot wait to grab the first issue.


What are your favorite fashion magazines? Are you excited to read DREW? Sound off in the comments!

