Dodgers top list of most sought-after MLB jerseys By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers

It pays to win championships, especially when it comes to the most sought-after Major League Baseball jerseys.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have three of the five hottest-selling jerseys, according to a list released by MLB on Wednesday in advance of Thursday’s start to the 2021 season.

Mookie Betts has the most popular jersey in the game, followed by Dodgers teammate Cody Bellinger. Veteran and certain Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw is No. 5. The San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. is third, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper.

Rounding out the top 10 are the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr., the New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor, Enrique Hernandez of the Boston Red Sox, and the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout at No. 10.

Hernandez also was on the Dodgers’ World Series championship team last season before departing to Boston as a free agent. No. 13 on the list is Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.

Sale numbers are from MLB’s online store since the end of October’s World Series.

–Field Level Media

