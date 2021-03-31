Dodgers favored to repeat as World Series champions

The Los Angeles Dodgers will open the 2021 season against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday as they look to defend their 2020 World Series title.

Unsurprisingly, the Boys in Blue open the campaign as the favorites to repeat as World Series champions at +300, according to BetOnline.ag. Here’s how the top 10 shakes out:

Los Angeles Dodgers +300 New York Yankees +550 San Diego Padres +900 Atlanta Braves +1000 Chicago White Sox +1000 New York Mets +1200 Minnesota Twins +2000 Houston Astros +2500 St. Louis Cardinals +2500 Toronto Blue Jays +2500

The Dodgers retained much of their 2020 World Series roster and will even have David Price on the mound this season after he opted out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Price isn’t the only arm L.A. added for the 2021 campaign, though. The Dodgers signed reigning National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a massive deal during the offseason.

The Dodgers’ flame-throwing rotation now includes Bauer, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias and Dustin May. Price opens the season in the bullpen.

L.A. also has the bats to support the pitching staff. Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts lead a batting order that includes Corey Seager, Justin Turner, A.J. Pollock, Gavin Lux, Max Muncy and Will Smith.