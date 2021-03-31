DJ Akademiks Weighs In on Quavo and Saweetie’s Elevator Fight: It’s ‘Abusive ASF’

Facebook/WENN/Instar

This arrives after the ‘Best Friend’ femcee and the ‘Too Blessed’ rapper were captured on CCTV camera fighting inside an elevator at a Los Angeles apartment building before their split.

AceShowbiz –

Another person is sharing his two cents on Quavo and his ex-girlfriend Saweetie‘s drama after a video featured them having a fight in a elevator. Taking to his Twitter account, DJ Akademiks shared his thoughts with his 1.2 million followers on the platform.

“That elevator video w/ Quavo and Saweetie …….. wild,” so he wrote on Tuesday, March 30. “Glad they aint together no more. Clearly their relationship only look good on the gram.. it was toxic and abusive asf.”

DJ Akademiks commented on Quavo and Saweetie’s elevator fight.

Akademiks isn’t the only one who shared his take on Quavo and Saweetie’s ugly breakup. Offset‘s baby mama Shya Lamour appeared to defend his baby daddy’s Migos teammate from an Instagram user who accused him of “physically assaulting” his then-girlfriend in the shocking clip.

“This is not an altercation. This is a man clearly physically assaulting his woman. Call it what it is. Domestic Abuse. SMH,” wrote the person. In response to that, Shya replied, “But this isn’t the whole video,” before adding an expressionless face emoji.

Adrien Broner also showed support for Quavo as he noted, “I ain’t see nothing wrong in that video.” He went on to call the physical fight “black tough love,” adding, “if me and my significant other don’t argue like that den I don’t want her cause I rather have somebody who might punch me while I’m sleep before I take a beautiful women who go sneak off and f**k another N***a while I’m sleep.”

“@quavohuncho I’m behind you my n***a keep yo head up we all know you was a great N***a to that women and it ain’t my business but I hate to see another black man get tore down in this world,” he shared.

In the shocking surveillance video, Saweetie and Quavo were captured on camera fighting in an elevator at a Los Angeles apartment building before their split. The “Best Friend” rapper was seen lashing out at his then-girlfriend over a Call of Duty case. At one point, Saweetie fell before Huncho eventually exiting the elevator.

The pair confirmed their split earlier this month. “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” Saweetie confirmed the breakup in a tweet.

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation,” she added. As for Quavo, he wrote on his own page, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

The split initially seemed to be amicable before the former couple started throwing shade at each other online.