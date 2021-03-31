Disturbing details of comments while filming dying police officers revealed

Richard Pusey claimed four police officers being hit by a truck was “justice” as he taunted them as they lay dying on the Eastern Freeway .

Confronting audio the 42-year-old recorded instead of helping the four police officers after they’d been struck by Mohinder Singh on April 22 was played during his pre-sentencing hearing at the Victorian County Court today

Pusey filmed Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Josh Prestney as they lay with fatal injuries, exclaiming “that’s amazing”.

Kevin King, Joshua Prestney, Lynette Taylor and Glen Humphris were all killed in the line of duty. (Supplied)

“I guess I’ll be getting a f—ing Uber home,” he said in the audio played to court.

“Lucky I went and had a piss.

“That is f—ing justice.”

Witnesses asked the Porsche driver to help but he continued filming and taunting the officers.

Defence lawyers today said Pusey suffered from severe mental illness.

The truck hit the officers who were standing on the side of the Eastern Freeway near the Chandler Highway after they stopped Pusey to impound his car after he was stopped for allegedly speeding.

Richard Pusey has been charged with multiple offences following an incident at his home. (Nine)

There was a national outpouring of grief following the deadly incident. (Getty)

The mortgage broker avoided being struck as he was urinating behind a guard railing.

Mohinder Singh was behind the wheel of the prime mover that plowed into the police officers.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to culpable driving causing their deaths.

The scene of the deadly Eastern Freeway crash in last year. (Nine)