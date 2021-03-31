Disney+ Unveils Action-Packed Trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’

Opening the trailer is Admiral Tarkin, who introduces the group as ‘five enhaced clones more capable than an army’ that consists of Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair.

The first official trailer for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is here for viewing pleasure. On Tuesday, March 30, Disney+ unveiled the clip, offering the first look at the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” spin-off animated series chronicling the titular elite and experimental group of clones.

Opening the trailer is Admiral Tarkin, who introduces the group. “A test is in order. Five enhaced clones more capable than an army. Yet they exhibit a concerning level of disobedience and disregard for orders,” he shares as he watches the Bad Batch fighting against droids during the test.

The group appears to be enjoying the test a little bit more than they have to. “What else you got? Give me more!” Wrecker demands to Admiral Tarkin. Elsewhere in the trailer, Hunter warns people, “Our squad is nothing but trouble, but we get the job done.”

The trailer also features Omega who recognizes each member of the group which is made up by Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair. At one point, Hunter offers Omega to join his squad, asking her, “What do you say, kid? You want to come with us?”

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch–a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army–each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. It also features Fennec Shand, voiced by Ming-Na Wen who reprised her role from “The Mandalorian) and a young-but-scarred Saw Gerrera who is played by Andrew Kishino.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is scheduled to arrive on Star Wars Day, May 4, in a feature-length, 70-minute episode. The next episodes of the series will arrive weekly on Disney+ on Fridays, starting on May 7.