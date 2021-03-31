Digital euro could take four years, says ECB president Christine Lagarde By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
It could be a while before European Union gets a central bank digital currency, if it gets one at all.

In a Wednesday interview with Bloomberg Television, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde laid out the complex decision-making process with which the bank will determine the future of a digital euro.