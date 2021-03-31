Diana musical will return to Broadway after Netflix version airs

A film version of Diana: A True Musical Story will be available to stream on Netflix beginning 1 October 2021, exactly two months ahead of the show’s Broadway run in New York City.

Netflix’s presentation of Diana was shot and directed by American stage director Christopher Ashley in 2020, and features the original Broadway cast led by Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, American actresses Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

The musical was initially planned to open on Broadway on 31 March, however, stage performances are as yet suspended through May 2021 because of the lingering Covid-19 pandemic.

“The chance to share our show, first with Netflix’s global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we’ve all been dreaming about for more than a year. We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world,” Diana producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall, and The Araca Group said in a joint statement.

In March 2020, the show was performed at the Longacre Theatre in Manhattan for 10 days after which Covid-19 forced the closure of Broadway.

The show portrays how young Diana was engaged to Charles, whom she barely knew, after which she became one of the most famous women in the world, overnight.

“As she struggles to navigate her way within the rigid structure of the royal family, Princess Diana finds herself trapped in a loveless marriage, eventually finding her voice by devoting herself to those in need. Forced to endure a media spotlight brighter than the world has ever known, Princess Diana defies all expectations to emerge as her own woman and create a legacy that will endure forever,” said the official synopsis forDiana: The Musical.

