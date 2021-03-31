Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.15% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.15%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 1.15% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 6.05% or 17.0 points to trade at 297.9 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 4.58% or 57.0 points to end at 1302.0 and Genmab (CSE:) was up 3.37% or 68.0 points to 2087.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.49% or 1.8 points to trade at 118.7 at the close. Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:) declined 1.28% or 9 points to end at 663 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was down 1.22% or 12.0 points to 974.6.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 83 to 58 and 18 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 0.56% or 0.34 to $60.89 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 0.23% or 0.15 to hit $64.32 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 1.08% or 18.15 to trade at $1704.15 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.12% to 6.3390, while EUR/DKK rose 0.05% to 7.4379.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 93.188.