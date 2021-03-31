Delta Exchange completes $5M token raise following investments from DeFi players By Cointelegraph

Delta Exchange completes $5M token raise following investments from DeFi players
Delta Exchange, a cryptocurrency derivatives platform, has successfully concluded a $5 million private sale of its native Delta Exchange Token (DETO), setting the stage for wider adoption of its retail derivatives marketplace.
Some well-known names in decentralized finance, or DeFi, participated in the private sale, including Aave Ventures. Kyber Network. Sino Global, LuneX Ventures, BR Capital and others also participated in the sale.
