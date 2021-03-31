Connor McDavid fined $5K for elbowing Jesperi Kotkaniemi

McDavid approached Kotkaniemi with speed after the puck had already left his area and targeted him with high contact. The Oilers ended up losing 4-0 to the Habs, so maybe McDavid’s frustrations boiled over before making the hit.

As a result, the NHL Department of Player Safety fined McDavid $5,000 for elbowing. Some fans believe the 24-year-old should have been suspended.