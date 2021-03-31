Connor McDavid fined $5K for elbowing Jesperi Kotkaniemi

In a game against the Canadiens on Tuesday night, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid elbowed Montreal’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi up high, causing outrage on social media.
McDavid approached Kotkaniemi with speed after the puck had already left his area and targeted him with high contact. The Oilers ended up losing 4-0 to the Habs, so maybe McDavid’s frustrations boiled over before making the hit.
As a result, the NHL Department of Player Safety fined McDavid $5,000 for elbowing. Some fans believe the 24-year-old should have been suspended.
McDavid isn’t known for making dirty plays but for creating goals. The Ontario native has 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists) in 37 games this season.