Chrissy Teigen Uses Late Son’s Ashes to Plant Tree

The celebrity cookbook author reveals she and her singer husband John Legend have a tree planted at the family home using the ashes of their late son Jack.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are using the ashes of their late son Jack to nurture a tree set to be planted at their new family home.

The model, cookbook author, and TV personality explains she wants to continue her maternal family’s Thai tradition by speaking openly about grief and encouraging the couple’s daughter Luna, four, and Miles, two, to “embrace the ones that we’ve lost.”

As such, she and John have chosen to remember their baby boy, who she lost five months into her pregnancy at the end of September (20), by using his ashes in the soil of a tree grown in his honour.

“We have this new home that we’re building, and this tree being planted inside,” she told People magazine as she graced the cover of its new The Beautiful Issue.

“The whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack’s ashes could be in that soil, and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves.”

Combined with becoming a mother, the heartbreaking tragedy has helped to redefine the way Chrissy views her body, and her definition of beauty.

“Beauty is being able to see how powerful your body is,” she said. “It’s really, really nice to be able to come to an age where I can appreciate every little scar and see my body as something that’s done incredible, miraculous things.”

“The difference is these two beautiful, wonderful babies,” Chrissy continued of Luna and Miles, who join her on the cover, “and these scars are the things I’ve been through and the journeys I’ve healed from.”

Chrissy has also learned the definition of wellness for her after forcing herself to diet and exercise during the height of her modelling career.

“I’ve spent way too many years counting calories and scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what ‘wellness’ meant to me,” she explained. “Now I know that it’s on the ground playing with my kids or going to an aquarium or a park.”

The cover of People’s The Beautiful Issue was unveiled on Wednesday (31Mar21), and singer John couldn’t be more proud of his wife’s latest shoot.

“There are a lot of beautiful people on this Earth, but in my mind… there’s no one more beautiful than you,” gushed People’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive in a video message shared with the publication.

“It’s not just your physical beauty, of course. It’s the beauty of your soul. It’s your passion. It’s your sense of humour. It’s your creativity. It’s your zest for life. It’s the joy that you bring to my life and to the lives of our family members.”

“It’s the fact that you live your truth every single day. All of that is what makes you beautiful.”

The couple has been together for 15 years, tying the knot in 2013.