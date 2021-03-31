Chrissy Teigen Shared How She’s Honoring Her Son Jack

“He [can] grow through the beautiful leaves.”
As the cover star of People’s Beautiful Issue, Chrissy opened up about how she plans to pay tribute to him in her family’s new home.
“We have this new [house] that we’re building and this tree being planted inside the home, which is very relatable, yes, everyone has an indoor tree,” Chrissy explained.
She continued, “The whole reason that I wanted it was so Jack’s ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves on this tree and always be a part of us.”
“He wasn’t just a moment in time. He was real and he was real to us and we loved him,” Chrissy added.
Chrissy went on to say that while it’s been a “roller coaster” of a year for everyone, it’s been “beautiful” to see how people have rallied around them.
“There have been things in the past year that I never thought John would have to see, but it’s also been so wonderful that we have prevailed and still see each other with so much more love than we could have ever, ever imagined ever in our lives,” she expressed.
“I feel every piece of love from everybody around the world,” Chrissy concluded.
