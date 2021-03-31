China’s March factory activity growth lowest in almost a year – Caixin PMI

Article content

BEIJING — China’s factory activity in March expanded at the slowest pace in almost a year on softer overall domestic demand, but underlying economic conditions remained positive even as input and output inflationary pressures intensified for manufacturers.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 50.6 last month – the lowest level since April 2020 – from February’s 50.9, missing analyst expectations for an uptick to 51.3.

The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The findings contrast with those in an official survey which showed manufacturing activity grew at a stronger pace as large firms ramped up production after a brief lull during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Although supply chain disruption related to previous COVID-19 outbreaks eased, the private survey showed factories reported a sharp increase in input costs, which surged at their fastest clip in 40 months.

The Caixin survey focuses on small, private and export-oriented firms while the official survey typically polls large and state-owned manufacturers.

Producer price inflation in February already picked up to its highest level in more than two years.