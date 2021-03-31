China’s blockchain project BSN to integrate R3 Corda By Cointelegraph

China’s blockchain project BSN to integrate R3 Corda
Red Date Technology, one of the builders of China’s Blockchain-based Service Network, has obtained licensing rights from R3 to resell both the free and enterprise Corda implementations in China.
According to a press release by R3, the news marks the first occasion of the BSN developer being able to resell enterprise blockchain technology from an overseas company.
