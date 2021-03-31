Cardano Wallet Daedalus Now Supports Native Tokens By CoinQuora

Cardano Wallet Daedalus Now Supports Native Tokens
- IOG announced a new update release for the Daedalus wallet.
- The update will include native token support.
- And will let wallets receive ADA and native tokens at the same time.
- The new version will include a countdown clock to fully decentralized processes.
Input Output Global (IOG) announced on Tuesday the release of a new Daedalus crypto wallet. To clarify, the new version comes with updates to simplify the storage and transfer of crypto tokens for users. Most importantly, a feature to support native tokens has been included.
NEW DAEDALUS: Fresh out now, Daedalus 4.0.3 brings support for native tokens, making #Daedalus a multi-asset wallet that enables users to send and receive native tokens #Cardano $ADA
This article was first published on coinquora.com
