Car of missing elderly couple from Melbourne sighted in two separate incidents

Otto and Gerda’s gold Lexus sedan was seen bogged near a lake north of Rainbow about 5pm yesterday, Victoria Police say.

It’s believed they were assisted by a truck driver and were seen driving north on Henty Highway towards Hopetoun.

Elderly Bentleigh couple Otto and Gerda failed to show up for a medical appointment and have been missing almost 24 hours. (Supplied)

Police are also investigating another sighting on Sealake-Birchip Road in Birchip about 9.10pm yesterday.

A passer-by drove past a gold sedan which was parked on the side of the road with two people inside.

When police attended the vehicle was gone.

The 87-year-olds from Bentleigh were last seen leaving a car park on Kings Way about 6.30pm Tuesday.

They were inside the gold Lexus sedan heading towards the city.

The couple had a prearranged medical appointment on Wednesday morning which they did not show up for and both require ongoing medical treatment.

The car’s registration is PYM-184.

Police and family are concerned for Otto and Gerda as their disappearance is out of character and they are normally in regular contact with family.

Otto is described as 180cm tall with balding white hair, blue eyes and a medium build.

Gerda is described as 170cm tall with short curly white hair and blue eyes.