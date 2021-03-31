Cam Newton launching ‘Sip ‘N Smoke’ digital talk show

Many believed that Cam Newton would be looking for a new job this offseason. Instead, he signed a one-year deal to return to the New England Patriots. However, that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing other career opportunities.

BET announced this week that a new interview talk show will debut Wednesday with Newton as its host. The eight-episode series called “Sip’ N Smoke” will air on BET.com and the network’s YouTube channel.

“As a sports figure, I don’t always get to shed layers and give people a glimpse of off-the-field Cam, so it’s cool to join the BET Digital family and host ‘Sip N’ Smoke,'” Newton said in a statement, via BET’s website. “This series gives me the opportunity to put on for ATL, celebrate some of the people and things that inspire me and to create with my production company Iconic Saga.”

The title refers to Newton’s love of wine and cigars and the show “underscores Atlanta’s recognition as the new culture capital of America and centers around all things Black culture.”

Steve Harvey, 2 Chainz, Teyana Taylor, David Banner, Mr. Magic, Zoie, Da Brat, Judy Dupart and Devale Ellis are scheduled to be guests on the show.

The show likely is only eight episodes long because Newton will have to be focused on football by the time training camp rolls around.