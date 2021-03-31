Brisbane lockdown to end 12pm today, as state records one new locally acquired COVID-19 case

Brisbane’s three-day snap lockdown will end at midday today after just one new locally acquired case of COVID-19 was identified overnight.

The new local case is linked to an existing cluster, while another nine cases were diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said “Easter is good to go” as she announced the ending of the lockdown.

Brisbane’s empty CBD during the three-day lockdown, which will end today. (Getty)

She said the lockdown would lift early to avoid a rush of cars on the road.

“I understand a lot of families in the Greater Brisbane have made plans and the last thing we want to see are accidents on our roads at 5pm this afternoon into the evening,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“So if you have plans, the lockdown is lifted from 12 noon today and I encourage people to take care on the roads.”

While the lockdown will lift today, a number of restrictions will remain in place for all of Queensland.

For the next two weeks from midday today until April 15, the following restrictions will apply:

Mandatory masks in public indoor spaces, including shopping centres, indoor workplaces and public transport

Patrons must remain seated at food and beverage establishments and the two-square-metre rule will apply

Household gatherings will be limited to 30 people

No dancing in public venues

Outdoor events can proceed with a COVID-safe plan but if attendees are unable to socially distance, masks must be worn

Easter church services have also been given the go-ahead, with the two-square-metre rule to apply and mask-wearing mandatory.

Churches may fill to 100 per cent capacity if they have a ticketed event.

Returned overseas travellers ‘a real risk’

There are now 82 active coronavirus cases being treated in hospitals across Queensland.

Of those, 68 are returned travellers and 14 are locally acquired cases.

“That’s a real risk for us because I think we are the highest state in the country at the moment with the most number of active cases in hospital who are returned travellers from overseas,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“In light of that, I have written to the Prime Minister to ask for another further extension to the end of April in terms of reducing our capacity of returned travellers.”

The state inoculated another 7596 high-priority individuals yesterday, with the total number vaccinated in the state now at 79,534.