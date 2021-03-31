Brady hilariously responds to Arians’ Super Bowl tattoo

Tom Brady is following in Bruce Arians‘ footsteps to commemorate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl title. Well, sort of.

Arians promised the Bucs he would get a tattoo if Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV. He followed through on that promise, showing off his new ink via Twitter on Tuesday.

Of course, Tom Brady had to chime in on Arians’ tattoo, showing off one of his own. The seven-time Super Bowl champion used photo-editing software to show himself with a portrait of Arians holding up a beer at Tampa Bay’s celebratory boat parade.