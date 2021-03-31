Bluesfest: Byron Bay Bluesfest cancelled

Bluesfest in Byron Bay has officially been cancelled less than 24 hours from when t was due to begin, throwing the travel plans of thousands over the long weekend into chaos.

“This action is being taken to minimise the risk of the highly infectious COVID-19 variant of concern being transmitted in the local area, as well as across states and territories,” NSW Health said in a statement.

“NSW Health acknowledges that the cancellation of Bluesfest is disappointing for ticket holders and event organisers, however while urgent investigations and contact tracing are ongoing, NSW Health is adopting a cautious approach to keep everyone safe.”

Byron Bay’s Bluesfest is one of the biggest music festivals in NSW. (Bluesfest)

New restrictions are now being introduced for residents in Byron, Ballina, Tweed and Lismore after man in his 20s tested positive to COVID-19 after visiting the Byron Beach Hotel at the same time as infectious cases from Queensland.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard expressed concern about the upcoming Bluesfest earlier today which would have seen 15,000 people congregate on any one day.

“It would have been better if the Bluesfest had been perhaps in another few months instead of right now,” Mr Hazzard said.

“Or it would have been better if we didn’t have a hen’s party in Byron Bay that appears to have brought down our more secure North Coast area into a highly suspect area now.”

The news comes after festival organisers yesterday announced they would not be allowing ticket holders impacted by the three-day Greater Brisbane lockdown to attend the event’s first day tomorrow.

The Queensland lockdown is currently affecting Brisbane, Ipswich, Moreton Bay, Logan, and Redlands.

Meanwhile, four NSW local government areas will be on “extra high alert” and will be subject to restrictions until the end of Easter.

Cars lined up at a COVID-19 drive through testing clinic at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay. (Getty)

These include limiting the number of people in private residences to 30.

All public venues will be subject to the four-square-metre rule and all patrons will be required to be seated.

Residents in Byron Bay and surrounding shires will soon be mandated to wear masks when outside the house.

Pop-up testing facilities are being created in Byron Bay after two infected travellers visited the holiday hotspot. (Getty)