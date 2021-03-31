BlackRock SEC filings show $360K gained from Bitcoin futures By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
A filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows BlackRock (NYSE:) Financial Management’s futures contracts have appreciated significantly this year.

According to BlackRock’s monthly portfolio investments report released by the SEC today, the firm held 37 Bitcoin futures contracts issued through the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which expired on March 26. The contracts appreciated by $360,457.