BlackRock SEC filings show $360K gained from Bitcoin futures By Cointelegraph

BlackRock SEC filings show $360K gained from Bitcoin futures
A filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows BlackRock (NYSE:) Financial Management’s futures contracts have appreciated significantly this year.
According to BlackRock’s monthly portfolio investments report released by the SEC today, the firm held 37 Bitcoin futures contracts issued through the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which expired on March 26. The contracts appreciated by $360,457.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.