Bitcoin flash crashes by $2K in 5 minutes, liquidating $600M in longs By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin flash crashes by $2K in 5 minutes, liquidating $600M in longs

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

(BTC) fell over $2,000 in five minutes on March 31 as a wave of volatility disrupted an otherwise calm market.

1-minute candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview

Cointelegraph Markets Pro and Tradingview showed a nightmare for long traders unfold on Wednesday, with BTC/USD suddenly dropping from $59,350 to $57,000.

Bitcoin funding rates vs. BTC/USD chart. Source: Bybt