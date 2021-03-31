Binance Supports NPXS to PUNDIX Token Conversion By CoinQuora



Binance Supports NPXS to PUNDIX Token Conversion



Binance will assist Pundi X (NPXS) with its token conversion.

These tokens conversions will mainly occur in April.

Binance will cancel all pending orders and delist NPXS/USDT and NPXS/USDT trading pairs.

In the coming month, Pundi X (NPXS) token will change to Pundi X (PUNDIX). Due to this, Binance has pledged that it will give intuitive support for the said token transfer plan.

According to Binance, it will hold all NPXS/USDT trading activities at exactly 2021-04-01 02:00 (UTC). Also, on the next day at 02:00 (UTC), Binance will automatically issue a settlement to everyone trading the Pundi X (NPXS) token.

Right after the settlement, Binance will cancel all pending orders and delist NPXS/USDT trading pairs. However, this does not mean that Binance will not do NPXS

