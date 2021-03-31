Biden Praises Trans’ Resilience in 1st Presidential Proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility

Instagram

Joe Biden is the first U.S. president to issue a formal proclamation recognizing the day, which aims to celebrate the successes of transgender and gender-nonconforming people.

Joe Biden has become the first U.S. president to issue a proclamation on International Transgender Day of Visibility. On Wednesday, March 31, the 46th POTUS marked the day by releasing the formal proclamation recognizing the celebration of the achievements of transgender and gender-nonconforming people.

In the proclamation, Biden praised transgender community’s resilience and recognized their struggles to achieve “full equality for transgender and gender non-binary people.” He wrote, “Today, we honor and celebrate the achievements and resiliency of transgender individuals and communities.”

He continued, “Transgender Day of Visibility recognizes the generations of struggle, activism, and courage that have brought our country closer to full equality for transgender and gender non-binary people in the United States and around the world.”

“Their trailblazing work has given countless transgender individuals the bravery to live openly and authentically,” Biden went on pointing out. “This hard-fought progress is also shaping an increasingly accepting world in which peers at school, teammates and coaches on the playing field, colleagues at work, and allies in every corner of society are standing in support and solidarity with the transgender community.”

In the proclamation, Biden noted that transgender Americans “of all ages face high rates of violence, harassment, and discrimination,” among other issues, and called on the Senate to pass the Equality Act. The act “will serve as a lasting legacy to the bravery and fortitude of the LGBTQ+ movement,” he said.

Biden posted a similar message to raise awareness of trans’ rights on his official social media accounts. “Transgender rights are human rights – and I’m calling on every American to join me in uplifting the worth and dignity of transgender Americans. Together, we can stamp out discrimination and deliver on our nation’s promise of freedom and equality for all,” the 78-year-old tweeted, which was reposted on his Instagram page.

