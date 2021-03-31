Banks win dismissal of litigation alleging rigging of U.S. Treasury securities By Reuters

© Reuters. The logo and seal of the Department of the Treasury is seen inside the new United States embassy building is seen during a press preview near the River Thames in London
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed litigation accusing 10 large banks of conspiring to suppress competition in the multi-trillion dollar market for U.S. Treasury securities.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan came in long-running litigation by 21 pension, retirement and benefit funds, as well as unions, banks, individuals, and companies that traded in Treasuries.
