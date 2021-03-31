Australians can now exchange solar energy credits for beer with blockchain By Cointelegraph

Australians can now exchange solar energy credits for beer with blockchain
Asahi’s Australian lager beer subsidiary Victoria Bitter has taken a step toward sustainability by allowing customers to earn a pint with solar energy via blockchain.
According to a Wednesday announcement, Victoria Bitter has partnered with major blockchain energy firm Power Ledger to unlock a new program allowing participants to exchange excess solar energy for slabs of beer.
