Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.78% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.78%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.78%.

The best performers of the session on the were Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:), which rose 6.36% or 0.32 points to trade at 5.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:) added 6.20% or 0.320 points to end at 5.480 and Atlas Arteria (ASX:) was up 5.68% or 0.32 points to 5.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.70% or 0.220 points to trade at 5.730 at the close. Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.59% or 0.055 points to end at 1.475 and Appen Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.06% or 0.50 points to 15.83.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 710 to 623 and 356 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.55% to 12.056.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.09% or 1.55 to $1684.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.53% or 0.32 to hit $60.87 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.47% or 0.30 to trade at $64.47 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.17% to 0.7607, while AUD/JPY rose 0.51% to 84.22.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 93.240.