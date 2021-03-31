APRA Music Awards 2021 Unveils Kevin Parker, Guy Sebastian and Amy Shark Among Its Nominees

WENN/Instagram/Sakura/Adriana M. Barraza

The three musicians will be battling it out for the Song of the Year honor, while Dua Lipa is up against Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, The Weeknd and Maroon 5 for Most Performed International Work.

Tame Impala star Kevin Parker, Guy Sebastian and Amy Shark are preparing to battle it out for the Song of the Year honor at the 2021 APRA Awards.

“Lost It Yesterday” has earned Parker a nod, while Sebastian’s “Standing with You” and Shark’s “Everybody Rise” have also received recognition in the top category, alongside Tim Minchin‘s “Carry You” and Midnight Oil‘s “Gadigal Land”.

The peer-voted award is one of the highest honors given to Australian songwriters.

“Everybody Rise” and “Let Me Drink” will additionally go up against Tones And I‘s “Never Seen the Rain”, Jessica Mauboy‘s “Selfish” and “Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa for Most Performed Pop Work, as “Lost in Yesterday” competes for Most Performed Alternative Work.

Included in the Most Performed Rock Work shortlist are Wolfmother‘s “Chase the Feeling”, Cold Chisel‘s “Getting the Band Back Together” and Spacey Jane‘s “Good for You”, with Martin Garrix and Dean Lewis‘ “Used to Love” facing off with Joel Corry and MNEK‘s “Head & Heart”, and “Rushing Back” by Flume featuring Vera Blue in the dance category.

The hip-hop/rap contenders include Day1‘s “Boss, I’m Good?” by Hilltop Hoods and ONEFOUR‘s “In the Beginning”, while Becca Hatch‘s “2560”, “Rain” by The Teskey Brothers and Milan Ring‘s “Say to Me” are in the running for the R&B/Soul accolade.

Meanwhile, The Kid LAROI, Mallrat, Miieha, Thelma Plum and Lime Cordiale are up for Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year, and Dua Lipa picks up another mention for Most Performed International Work for “Don’t Start Now”, which faces stiff competition from “Adore You” by Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi‘s “Before You Go”, The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” and “Memories” by Maroon 5.

The 2021 APRA Awards, organized by officials at the Australasian Performing Right Association, will take place in-person in Sydney on April 28, when the late Helen Reddy will be honored with the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music.

The list of 2021 APRA Music Awards nominees is below.

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year:

Missy Higgins , “Carry You” (Writer: Tim Minchin ; Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing)

, “Carry You” (Writer: ; Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing) Amy Shark , “Everybody Rise” (Writers: Amy Shark / Joel Little ; Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing)

, “Everybody Rise” (Writers: / ; Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing) Midnight Oil , feat. Dan Sultan , Joel Davison , Kaleena Briggs & Bunna Lawrie “Gadigal Land”, Writers: Joel Davison / Rob Hirst / Bunna Lawrie , Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing)

, feat. , , & “Gadigal Land”, Writers: / / , Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing) Tame Impala , “Lost in Yesterday” (Writer: Kevin Parker ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing)

, “Lost in Yesterday” (Writer: ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing) Guy Sebastian, “Standing with You” (Writers: Guy Sebastian / Jamie Hartman / Greg Holden; Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Mushroom Music obo Reservoir / Warner Chappell Music)

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year:

Charlton Howard pka The Kid LAROI (Publisher: Sony Music Publishing)

(Publisher: Sony Music Publishing) Grace Shaw pka Mallrat (Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process)

(Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process) Miiesha Young pka Miiesha (Publisher: Sony Music Publishing)

(Publisher: Sony Music Publishing) Louis and Oli Leimbach ( Lime Cordiale ) (Publishers: Universal Music Publishing obo Chugg Music)

) (Publishers: Universal Music Publishing obo Chugg Music) Thelma Plum (Publisher: Sony Music Publishing)

Most Performed Australian Work:

Dua Lipa , “Break My Heart” (Writers: Andrew Farriss / Michael Hutchence / Dua Lipa / Jordan Johnson / Stefan Johnson / Ali Tamposi / Andrew Watt ; Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Universal Music Publishing / BMG Rights Management / Mushroom Music obo Reservoir / Kobalt Music Publishing)

, “Break My Heart” (Writers: / / / / / / ; Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Universal Music Publishing / BMG Rights Management / Mushroom Music obo Reservoir / Kobalt Music Publishing) The Rubens , “Live in Life” (Writers: Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Sam Margin / Zaac Margin / William Zeglis ; Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music)

, “Live in Life” (Writers: / / / / ; Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music) Tones And I , “Never Seen the Rain” (Writer: Toni Watson ; Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing)

, “Never Seen the Rain” (Writer: ; Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing) Flume ft. Vera Blue , “Rushing Back” (Writers: Harley Streten / Celia Pavey / Eric Dubowsky / Sophie Cates ; Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic / Universal Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing)

ft. , “Rushing Back” (Writers: / / / ; Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic / Universal Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing) Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis, “Used to Love” (Writers: Dean Lewis / Martijn Garritsen / Kristoffer Fogelmark / Albin Nedler; Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing)

Most Performed Alternative Work:

The Rubens , “Live in Life” (Writers: Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Sam Margin / Zaac Margin / William Zeglis ; Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music)

, “Live in Life” (Writers: / / / / ; Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music) Tame Impala , “Lost in Yesterday” (Writer: Kevin Parker ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing)

, “Lost in Yesterday” (Writer: ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing) Lime Cordiale , “Robbery” (Writers: Louis Leimbach / Oli Leimbach / Shane Abrahams / Daniel Choder / Jonathan Pakfar ; Publishers: Universal Music Publishing obo Chugg Music / Downtown Music / Kobalt Music Publishing)

, “Robbery” (Writers: / / / / ; Publishers: Universal Music Publishing obo Chugg Music / Downtown Music / Kobalt Music Publishing) DMA’s , “Silver” (Writers: Matt Mason / Tommy O’Dell / Johnny Took / Thomas Crandles / Joel Flyger / Liam Hoskins ; Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing)

, “Silver” (Writers: / / / / / ; Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing) Birds of Tokyo, “Two of Us” (Writers: Ian Berney / Ian Kenny / Glenn Sarangapany / Adam Spark / Adam Weston; Publisher: Mushroom Music)

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work:

Ash Grunwald ft. The Teskey Brothers , “Aint My Problem” (Writer: Ash Grunwald ; Publisher: Mushroom Music)

ft. , “Aint My Problem” (Writer: ; Publisher: Mushroom Music) Dope Lemon , “Give Me Honey” (Writer: Angus Stone ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing)

, “Give Me Honey” (Writer: ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing) Busby Marou , “Over Drinking Over You” (Writers: Thomas Busby / Jeremy Marou / Ivy Adara / Jon Hume / Lindsey Jackson ; Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing / Native Tongue Music Publishing)

, “Over Drinking Over You” (Writers: / / / / ; Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing / Native Tongue Music Publishing) Tash Sultana , “Pretty Lady” (Writers: Tash Sultana / Matt Corby / Dann Hume ; Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tash Sultana / Sony Music Publishing)

, “Pretty Lady” (Writers: / / ; Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tash Sultana / Sony Music Publishing) Ziggy Alberts, “Together” (Writer: Ziggy Alberts; Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Alberts & Co Music)

Most Performed Country Work:

Casey Barnes , “A Little More” (Writers: Casey Barnes / Michael Delorenzis / Michael Paynter ; Publisher: Mushroom Music)

, “A Little More” (Writers: / / ; Publisher: Mushroom Music) Morgan Evans , “Diamonds” (Writers: Morgan Evans / Evan Bogart / Chris de Stefano ; Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing)

, “Diamonds” (Writers: / / ; Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing) Brad Cox , “Give Me Tonight” (Writers: Brad Cox / Joseph Mungovan ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing)

, “Give Me Tonight” (Writers: / ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing) The McClymonts , “I Got This” (Writers: Brooke McClymont / Mollie McClymont / Samantha McClymont / Andy Mak ; Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Native Tongue Music Publishing)

, “I Got This” (Writers: / / / ; Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Native Tongue Music Publishing) Melanie Dyer, “Memphis T-Shirt” (Writers: Melanie Dyer / Emma-Lee / Karen Kosowski; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing)

Most Performed Dance Work:

PNAU ft. Ollie Gabriel , “All of Us” (Writers: Nick Littlemore / Sam Littlemore / Peter Mayes / Oli Gabriel ; Publisher: Universal Music Publishing)

ft. , “All of Us” (Writers: / / / ; Publisher: Universal Music Publishing) Joel Corry & MNEK , “Head & Heart” (Writers: Jonathan Courtidis / Neav Applebaum / Joel Corry / Daniel Dare / Robert Harvey / MNEK / Kasif Siddiqui / Lewis Thompson ; Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing / Mushroom Music obo Minds on Fire / Warner Chappell Music / Kobalt Music Publishing)

& , “Head & Heart” (Writers: / / / / / / / ; Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing / Mushroom Music obo Minds on Fire / Warner Chappell Music / Kobalt Music Publishing) Flume ft. Vera Blue , “Rushing Back” (Writers: Harley Streten / Celia Pavey / Eric Dubowsky / Sophie Cates ; Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic / Universal Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing)

ft. , “Rushing Back” (Writers: / / / ; Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic / Universal Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing) Dom Dolla , “San Frandisco” (Writer: Dominic Matheson ; Publishers: Sweat It Out Publishing administered by Kobalt Music Publishing)

, “San Frandisco” (Writer: ; Publishers: Sweat It Out Publishing administered by Kobalt Music Publishing) Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis, “Used to Love” (Writers: Dean Lewis / Martijn Garritsen / Kristoffer Fogelmark / Albin Nedler; Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing)

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work:

Day1 , “Boss” (Writers: Bailey Rawiri / Tuhi Montell )

, “Boss” (Writers: / ) No Money Enterprise , “German” (Writers: Semisi Alosio / Vaha’i Finau / Junior Leaupepe / Schneider Leaupepe )

, “German” (Writers: / / / ) Hilltop Hoods , “I’m Good?” (Writers: Barry Francis ( DJ Debris ) / Matthew Lambert ( Suffa ) / Daniel Smith ( Pressure ) / Paul Bartlett / John Bartlett ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing)

, “I’m Good?” (Writers: Barry Francis ( ) / Matthew Lambert ( ) / Daniel Smith ( ) / / ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing) ONEFOUR , “In the Beginning” (Writers: Spencer Magalogo / Jerome Misa / Pio Misa / Salec Su’a ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing)

, “In the Beginning” (Writers: / / / ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing) Youngn Lipz, “Misunderstood” (Writer: Filipo Faaoloii)

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work:

Becca Hatch , “2560” (Writers: Becca Hatch / Maribelle Anes / Jamie Muscat / Willie Tafa / Solo Tohi ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing)

, “2560” (Writers: / / / / ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing) Winston Surfshirt , “Nobodylikeyou” (Writers: Jack Hambling / Lachlan McAllister / Brett Ramson ; Publisher: BMG Rights Management)

, “Nobodylikeyou” (Writers: / / ; Publisher: BMG Rights Management) The Teskey Brothers , “Rain” (Writers: Josh Teskey / Sam Teskey / Liam Gough / Brendan Love ; Publisher: Mushroom Music)

, “Rain” (Writers: / / / ; Publisher: Mushroom Music) Milan Ring , “Say to Me” (Writers: Milan Ring / Blessed Joe-Andah ; Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / BMG Rights Management)

, “Say to Me” (Writers: / ; Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / BMG Rights Management) Miiesha, “Twisting Words” (Writers: Miiesha Young / Stephen Collins / Mohamed Komba; Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music)

Most Performed Pop Work:

Dua Lipa , “Break My Heart” (Writers: Andrew Farriss / Michael Hutchence / Dua Lipa / Jordan Johnson / Stefan Johnson / Ali Tamposi / Andrew Watt ; Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Universal Music Publishing / BMG Rights Management / Mushroom Music obo Reservoir / Kobalt Music Publishing)

, “Break My Heart” (Writers: / / / / / / ; Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Universal Music Publishing / BMG Rights Management / Mushroom Music obo Reservoir / Kobalt Music Publishing) Amy Shark , “Everybody Rise” (Writers: Amy Shark / Joel Little ; Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing)

, “Everybody Rise” (Writers: / ; Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing) Guy Sebastian , “Let Me Drink” (Writers: Guy Sebastian / M-Phazes / Olubowale Akintimehin ; Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music)

, “Let Me Drink” (Writers: / / ; Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music) Tones And I , “Never Seen the Rain” (Writer: Toni Watson ; Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing)

, “Never Seen the Rain” (Writer: ; Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing) Jessica Mauboy, “Selfish” (Writers: Jessica Mauboy / Antonio Egizii / Isabella Kearney-Nurse / David Musumeci; Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing)

Most Performed Rock Work:

Wolfmother ft. Chris Cester , “Chase the Feeling” (Writers: Andrew Stockdale / Chris Cester / Jason Hill ; Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Universal/MCA Music Publishing)

ft. , “Chase the Feeling” (Writers: / / ; Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Universal/MCA Music Publishing) Cold Chisel , “Getting the Band Back Together” (Writer: Don Walker ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing)

, “Getting the Band Back Together” (Writer: ; Publisher: Sony Music Publishing) Spacey Jane , “Good for You” (Writers: Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu / Caleb Harper / Kieran Lama / Peppa Lane ; Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process)

, “Good for You” (Writers: / / / ; Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process) Hockey Dad , “I Missed Out” (Writers: Will Fleming / Zach Stephenson ; Publisher: BMG Rights Management)

, “I Missed Out” (Writers: / ; Publisher: BMG Rights Management) The Amity Affliction, “Soak Me in Bleach” (Writers: Joel Birch / Ahren Stringer / Daniel Brown / Joseph Longobardi; Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Native Tongue Music Publishing)

Most Performed International Work: