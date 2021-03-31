Amanda Kloots Urges People to ‘Continue to do Your Part’ One Year after Driving Nick Cordero to ER

Instagram

Aside from encouraging those who lost their loved ones from COVID-19 to keep moving forward, ‘The Talk’ co-host shares her wish that she could go back in time to say goodbye to her late husband.

Amanda Kloots has an important message to her fellow Americans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Exactly one year after she drove late husband Nick Cordero to the emergency room, “The Talk” co-host turned to social media to offer a reminder that people still need to “continue to do [their] part.”

On Tuesday, March 30, the 39-year-old shared an Instagram Story that saw her giving her Broadway performer husband a kiss on his temple. Over the throwback photo, she wrote, “One year ago I drove this sweet man to the emergency room. He never came back. This virus is real. We aren’t through this yet. Continue to do your part.”

Around the same time, Amanda shared a video of herself and son Elvis Eduardo on her feed. Reflecting on the time she drove Nick to the Cedar Sinai Hospital, she dished in a heartfelt message, “With Covid restrictions in place, we didn’t know which entrance was even open, so I left him on the corner. We didn’t hug. We didn’t kiss goodbye.”

“We couldn’t. It was clear he was sick with something and we couldn’t take any risks. I don’t even know if he said bye to Elvis or if we said, ‘I love you,’ ” she continued recounting. “I told him I’d stay nearby and to call me when he’s done. We walked to The Grove to kill time. We thought it would be a couple hours.”

The fitness guru then pointed out, “That was the last day I saw Nick as Nick.” Sharing how she felt at the moment, she added, “My heart breaks today. I wish I could go back in time, run to him as he was walking away, grab him, kiss him and hold him in my arms.”

Amanda, who tied the knot with the “Rock of Ages” actor in 2017, concluded her post with a message to people who have lost their loved ones from the deadly virus. “To anyone, who like me, that dropped their person off at the hospital never to really ‘see’ them again, I’m thinking and praying for you today. This day is just hard, there’s no other way to say it,” she added.

The mother of one explained, “We’ve come far in a year with what we know about treating and preventing this virus.” She further motivated others to keep moving forward by writing, “Do your part, continue doing your part. For Nick and every COVID patient that didn’t make it home.”

In a follow-up Story, Amanda shared a glimpse at Sarah Young’s book titled “Jesus Calling”. She showed a page in the book wherein a Bible verse, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding,” was written. Over the clip, she wrote, “It amazes me how this devotional seems to always know exactly what I need each day. It’s like God is giving me a hug.”