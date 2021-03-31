Afghanistan Gov’t Considers Adopting Fantom Technology By CoinQuora

Afghanistan Gov’t Considers Adopting Fantom Technology
- Fantom Foundation meeting with the Ministry of Urban Development and Lands of Afghanistan.
- The Ministry of Urban Development and Lands is considering adopting the Fantom technology.
- Mr. Gul Rahman Tutakhel emphasized the importance of digitizing information and administrative systems.
Fantom Foundation expressed excitement in a tweet about their recent meeting with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Urban Development and Lands. The country is considering the adoption of Fantom Technology as part of its national digitization program.
1/ We’re very excited to share that yesterday we had an introductory meeting with the Ministry of Urban Development and Lands of Afghanistan. https://t.co/8JEUMidSB7
— Fantom Foundation (@FantomFDN) March 30, 2021
This article was first published on coinquora.com
