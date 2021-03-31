Addison Rae’s Response To “The Tonight Show” Backlash Is Lacking

Anyone who is familiar with TikTok knows that there is a feature that allows creators to collab without being in the same room. It’s called duet, and by dueting someone’s video, a creator can respond to, react, or join in on another creator’s video. By posting a duet, the collaborator’s video is posted on their own page, thereby introducing the original video’s creator to their audience, which could lead to a large increase in their followers and attention. Addison is very familiar with duets and uses the function often without having to wait for the world to open up.

