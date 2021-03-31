Aaron Rodgers begins stint as ‘Jeopardy!’ host next week

Aaron Rodgers will begin his highly anticipated stint as guest host on “Jeopardy!” beginning with episodes set to air next week, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Jeopardy” has been cycling through a slate of guest hosts following the airings of the late Alex Trebek’s final batch of episodes in early January. “Jeopardy! All-Time Champion” contestant Ken Jennings first faced the formidable task of filling the beloved host’s shoes. Others followed, including Katie Couric and polarizing talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Now it’s time for Rodgers, a noted “Jeopardy!” superfan, to get his shot. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning NFL MVP will serve a two-week stint as guest host of the iconic quiz show. Rodgers’ debut will come in Monday’s episode.

“One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” in January when the news first broke. “They’re doing some guest hosting spots, and it’s going to be released here pretty soon, but I had the opportunity to do one of those.”

Trebek passed away at the age of 80 on Nov. 8, 2020, following a very public, harrowing and inspiring battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Given his affinity for “Jeopardy!” and admiration for Trebek, Rodgers was among the countless fans of the show who mourned the iconic game show host’s passing last year.

Rodgers is no stranger to the “Jeopardy!” stage, either, appearing on an edition of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” years ago. Competing against “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary and former astronaut and current Arizona senator Mark Kelly on a 2015 episode of the long-running show, Rodgers showed off his skills.