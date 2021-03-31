28 Costars Who Are Friends On And Off Screen



James Franco & Seth Rogen / Via youtube.com



Costars from: Freaks and Geeks, Pineapple Express, The Interview, This Is the End, Sausage Party, The Disaster Artist

Years of friendship: 22

Seth and James proved they were ride-or-die friends (get it?) with their recreation of Kanye West’s “Bound 2” music video. What’s better than this? Guys bein’ dudes.