28 Costars Who Are Friends On And Off Screen

I’d do anything to third wheel!

1.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak

2.

Zach Braff and Donald Faison


Costars from: Scrubs

Years of friendship: 21

This is “guy love” in its purest form. Nothing warms our hearts more than J.D.’s love for Turk translating into this lifelong bond between Zach and Donald.

3.

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps

4.

Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Blake Lively


Costars from: Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Years of friendship: 16

A sisterhood that transcends the big screen? Sign me up! The only way this could be more wholesome is if they still share jeans.

5.

Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy

6.

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox

7.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson

8.

Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer

9.

Seth Rogen and James Franco


Costars from: Freaks and Geeks, Pineapple Express, The Interview, This Is the End, Sausage Party, The Disaster Artist

Years of friendship: 22

Seth and James proved they were ride-or-die friends (get it?) with their recreation of Kanye West’s “Bound 2” music video. What’s better than this? Guys bein’ dudes.

10.

James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill

11.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio


Costars from: Revolutionary Road, Titanic

Years of friendship: 25

The world fell in love with Leo and Kate when THEY fell in love on the Titanic. However, the chemistry between these two has always remained platonic. Besides, Leo doesn’t date women over 30 (yikes).

12.

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio


Costars from: The Great Gatsby

Years of friendship: 35

These old sports were also friends as young sports! This lifelong friendship was formed when Leo and Tobey met at an audition as 12-year-olds.

14.

Shay Mitchell and Ashley Benson


Costars from: Pretty Little Liars

Years of friendship: 12

I wonder what “A” would have to say about these two staying in contact. She’d have to appreciate the effort that went into this goofy TikTok! The pretty little truth is that Shay and Ashley are still dancing together after all this time!

15.

Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush

16.

Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler


Costars from: Saturday Night Live

Years of friendship: 20

We’ve given enough love to Tina and Amy. What about Seth and Amy?! These two are as pure as it gets.

17.

Skyler Astin and Ben Platt

18.

Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore

19.

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer


Costars from: Broad City

Years of friendship: 14

Abbi and Ilana met in NYC in 2007 through the UCB comedy community. They teamed up for a web series in 2010, which was later developed into the Broad City we know and love today. Everyone should aspire to have a friendship like theirs!

20.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams

21.

Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Costars from: Manic, 500 Days of Summer

Years of friendship: 21

The friendship between these rom-com costars is especially harmonious…specifically when they harmonized together in this video Zooey posted to her site Hello Giggles in 2011.

22.

Penélope Cruz and Salma Hayek

23.

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini

24.

Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro

25.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart


VH1 Productions / Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Costars from: Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Years of friendship: 13

It’s the friendship we never knew we wanted, but the friendship we deserve. All BFFs should take a page from Snoop and Martha’s book and recreate the pottery scene from Ghost.

