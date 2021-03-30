Zayn Malik’s Collaborator Apologizes After Suggesting He’s Married to Gigi Hadid

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/Will Alexand

Fans are shook after Ingrid Michaelson, who’s collaborated with the British singer on ‘To Begin Again’, casually said that the ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker ‘is married.’

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are not married just yet, despite Ingrid Michaelson‘s previous statement suggesting otherwise. The folk-pop singer/songwriter has been forced to clarify after she left fans of the British star confused with her earlier claim regarding his marital status.

Taking to her Instagram Story on late Monday, March 29, Ingrid addressed the confusion she caused with her statement. “OK, so, I talked about my new song, ‘To Begin Again’, featuring Zayn on my Patreon live stream, and I might have said he was married,” she said in a series of videos.

“As far as I know, he’s not married,” Ingrid clarified. Admitting she “was wrong,” Ingrid stressed, “He’s not married. So, all you Zayn fans, I’m so sorry I have brought you on this roller-coaster of emotions.”

Seemingly surprised by fans’ reactions, the 41-year-old artist admitted she doesn’t “live in this world.” She continued, “The fame, the level of fame… It makes me really truly admire Zayn and anybody with that level of fame. I’m not built for that.”

Ingrid went on to extend her apology “to Zayn and Gigi for inventing this trickles to you.” She added, “And as annoying as I am, sorry. That’s not my intention.” She once again apologized to Zayn’s fans, saying, “I’m sorry for getting you all riled up.”

“Zayn Is Married” began trending on Twitter after Ingrid casually suggested that the former One Direction star is married to his model girlfriend. “Zayn doesn’t do stuff he doesn’t want to do, and the fact that he did this song is very flattering,” she said on livestream when talking about their collaboration on “To Begin Again”. She then dropped the bombshell, “He’s such a private person and now he’s married and has a child so, he does the things he wants to do.”

Fans quickly took to the blue-bird app to express their shock, with one writing, “i know we never stood a chance, but zayn is married now, so um our dreams have just been crushed anyways happy for zayn and gigi.” Another tweeted, “still can’t process the fact that zayn is married.”