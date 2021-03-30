YUNGBLUD Announces Hiatus From Social Media

WENN

The ‘Cotton Candy’ star is taking a break from social media to focus his energy on completing new music after recently sparking romance rumors with Miley Cyrus.

AceShowbiz –

YUNGBLUD is taking “a week offline” to focus on finishing his new music.

The “Cotton Candy” hitmaker told fans he’s having a brief break from social media so he can focus all his attention on completing his new tunes.

Alongside a series of snaps of himself sucking on a lollipop and in the studio, he wrote on Instagram, “I love you family. takin a week offline to lick lollipops n finish some of the new s**t. stay up. stay positive. you’re in my mind every minute of the f**king day. you’re my blud and guts. forever, always and a couple hours after that. (sic)”

The new music updates comes after the Loner rocker revealed in January (21) that he had “nearly finished” an entire album in lockdown.

The “Mars” hitmaker has been “mad-creative” amid the global health crisis with touring on hold and hinted it might not be too long before his fans get a follow-up to December’s chart-topper, ‘weird!’.

He told fans on an Instagram Live at the time, “I’m in the studio. We’ve been locked down here. I’ve been so mad-creative! I’ve literally nearly got another album done, which is just f**king mental. I can’t wait for you to see.”

Yungblud – whose real name is Dom Harrison – recently hit headlines after pictures emerged of him and Miley Cyrus looking cosy during a night out together. However, sources have since claimed that he and Miley are just friends, and that Yungblud is actually dating singer Jesse Jo Stark – the best friend of model Bella Hadid.

An insider told the New York Post’s Page Six that he and Jesse have been dating for around six months, and are “very serious.”