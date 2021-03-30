Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

A surge of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

The United States is ramping up the pace of vaccinations, with most states rapidly expanding eligibility, but the spread of coronavirus variants paired with loosening restrictions in states such as Florida and Texas, both overwhelmed by the virus, are threatening to reverse progress.

After weeks of decline followed by a plateau, the numbers of coronavirus cases seem to be rising again in the U.S. Over the past week, there has been an average of 65,385 cases per day, an increase of 19 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

A total of 39 states are set to open eligibility for Covid-19 vaccines to all adults by mid-April, with Arkansas, Delaware and Wisconsin the latest to join the list. Federal health officials are pleading with Americans to stay vigilant.

President Biden on Monday urged state leaders to keep certain restrictions in place. “We are giving up hard-fought, hard-won gains,” he said