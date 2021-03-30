Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

U.S. in a race against a potential new virus surge

The United States is ramping up the pace of vaccinations, with most states rapidly expanding eligibility, but the spread of variants paired with loosening restrictions are threatening to reverse progress.

After weeks of decline followed by a plateau, coronavirus cases seem to be rising again in the U.S. Over the past week, there have been an average of 65,382 cases per day, an increase of 19 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

States like Florida and Texas, both overwhelmed by the virus, have removed mask mandates and precautions most experts still call necessary. President Biden on Monday urged state leaders to keep certain restrictions in place. “We are giving up hard-fought, hard-won gains,” he said.

The variants: Experts are concerned about the B.1.1.7 variant, which walloped Britain and is gaining steam in Florida. The U.S. is behind on its attempts to track them, as Americans increase their travel for spring and summer holidays.