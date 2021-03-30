Xiaomi announces smart EV business, to invest $10 billion over ten years By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company’s office in Bengaluru
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi (OTC:) Corp has formally entered the automotive industry with a new smart electric vehicle (EV) business, the company announced on Tuesday in a filing.
The firm will initially invest 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) in the wholly-owned subsidiary, with a total investment goal of $10 billion over the next ten years.
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun will also serve as CEO of the smart electric vehicle unit, the company added.
($1 = 6.5647 renminbi)
