Willie Nelson Sings ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ to Encourage People to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

WENN/Nikki Nelson

Collaborating with Ad Council and COVID Collaborative for the public safety campaign, the country icon hopes that people will be as confident as him when taking their coronavirus shot.

AceShowbiz –

Willie Nelson has re-recorded Irving Kahal and Sammy Fain‘s Broadway standard “I’ll Be Seeing You” for a new Ad Council and COVID Collaborative public safety campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The country icon included the 1930s tune on his 1994 studio album, “Healing Hands of Time”, and now he’s revisiting the song from the musical “Right This Way” to serve as the soundtrack for a new ad featuring a montage of unforgettable sports moments and crowd reactions, reminding viewers what the world was like before the COVID lockdown.

In the background, Nelson sings, “I’ll be seeing you… In all the old familiar places…That this heart of mine embraces… All day through.” He continues, “In that small cafe… The park across the way… The children’s carousel… The chestnut trees… The wishin’ well…”

In order to bring sporting events and other aspects of everyday life before coronavirus pandemic back as quickly as possible, a simple message to urge people in getting their COVID-19 shot when it’s their turn flashed across the screen at the end of the clip. “The COVID-19 vaccines are here. We’ll see you soon,” it read.

“I’m happy to be part of this new campaign with the Ad Council, COVID Collaborative and these sports organizations to empower millions more to get the answers they need and feel confident in getting vaccinated, like I did,” Nelson says in a statement.





Willie, 87, got his dose of the vaccine in January and posed for a series of pictures in his car at a drive-through site. “Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!” he said at the time.